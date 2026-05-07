The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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BrandoG's avatar
BrandoG
7h

Reagan and the conservative takeover of the GOP had a lot to do with Reagan’s personal gifts as a politician (Goldwater was by contrast a very obtuse politician—1964 was a bigger rout than it needed to be because he felt no need to sell his positions to anyone not already committed to them—Reagan could make all his right wing beliefs seem “common sense”.). The conservative movement also spent decades working to win converts, and finally benefited from an exodus of right wing Democrats (including Dixiecrats) to the GOP.

Sanders by contrast seems more like Goldwater in that he speaks well for those who are already very liberal but I don’t see him selling moderates on liberal ideas. Maybe the Far Left would benefit from some demographic movement the way the Far Right did (white noncollege voters shifting left?), maybe a Reagan of the Left (talented politician who can bring more converts to the fold) will emerge, but for now the “Bernie wing” seems like a distinct minority in the Democratic coalition.

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Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
8hEdited

Well, maybe. Reagan wasn’t just “better” at politics. As you noted, he inherited a conservative movement with decades of institutional buildup behind it: donors, media, think tanks, activist networks, and a country already turning against the liberal consensus by 1980. But Bernie Sanders had *almost none of that*. He was a one-man band especially in 2016, trying to drag an institutionally moderate (and IMO stagnant) party to the left while labor was weak, progressive infrastructure was fragmented, and Democratic elites were actively hostile to his agenda.

(Also: Reagan himself was constantly called unelectable, extreme, and fringe before he won.)

In my opinion, the more accurate comparison is that Reagan was the *culmination* of a movement, and Sanders was the start. Time will tell if that's true or not, though.

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