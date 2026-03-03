The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
No's avatar
No
2h

Consider framing this as a problem of “left libertarianism”. Just like we have left and right NIMBYs, there are left and right libertarian impulses. “Let them sleep in the subway,” whatever rationale is explicitly advanced, is essentially a statement of a libertarian ethos no different from an expansive idea about gun rights and patronizing virtual forums that welcome bigots in a way that we would never accept IRL…

Reply
Share
BrandoG's avatar
BrandoG
3h

If liberals don’t address the problems of homelessness and crime, people are going to let the conservatives do it. Look at the societal reactions to urban life in the 1970s and 1980s. Bernard Goetz became a hero to many, as Daniel Penny did more recently.

Only a fool would lament the loss of “gritty” cities (they’re welcome to spend some time in Baltimore if they still want that). It also—to use an overused insult—shows their privilege. The urban poor certainly don’t like having to live in fear of everything from harassment to serious crime.

Homelessness is a hard problem to solve, but “accept it” is not much of an answer.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Robinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture