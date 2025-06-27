The Play Typer Guy

llamaspit
14h

I try not to let myself dwell on the what ifs, because it makes me want to go postal, but...

What if Gore had won, and we hadn't wasted TRILLIONS of dollars in the middle East and all of those human lives?

What if Clinton had won, and her additions to the Supreme Court leaned toward MORE equal rights for all?

What if Harris had won, and we wouldn't have to be living through this Idiocracy shitshow every single day?

SethTriggs
12h

2016 was one of the biggest self-owns in American history...followed by, well, 2024...both times the American people felt that the racist carnival barker was the best. And the second time he even added 34-count felon to his repertoire. You already know what kind of person wouldn't be able to get a job after 34 felony counts.

We definitely know because it's that he hates the same minorities they do. That's why they like the jackbooted ICE thugs.

So we need to make sure to survive, because that's how the dream of freedom can last.

© 2025 Stephen Robinson
