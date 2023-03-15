3: Lisa Timmons’s Ultimate Guide To Mocking Gwyneth Paltrow

This week’s episode features the amazing Lisa Timmons, who in addition to her roles as an actress, writer, and content creator, has also taken to social media with her social-political commentary satirizing some of the more ridiculous people on the planet. Lisa takes on people like Gwyneth Paltrow eating the poor and Kate Middleton wondering how you raise a child who isn’t ordained by God to rule in her hilarious voiceover skits.

In this episode you will hear:

The danger of the “California Democrat”

Are the Hollywood Elite taking over?

Dismantling White Feminism and other forms of privilege

Melrose Mania!!

And more!



More about Lisa:

Lisa Timmons is a writer and content creator with over 20+ years of experience working in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles. Her diverse career choices have earned her skills in TV production, indie film production, sketch comedy, improv comedy, as well as digital media production, including podcasting and social media content creation. Lisa’s passion is to communicate, entertain, and educate through the ever-expanding channels of media.



Connect with Lisa:

Lisa’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/timmonslisa

Lisa’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/timmonslisa

Lisa’s YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/timmonslisa

Connect with Stephen:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SER1897

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ThePlayTyperGuy

Email: ser1840@gmail.com



Join the Player Typer Guy Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stephenrobinson