'The World Looks Different Sitting Down,'A Discussion With Teal Sherer And Jessica Wallenfels

Confronting the world at crotch level
Stephen Robinson
Jan 29, 2026

I’m delighted to welcome on the podcast Teal Sherer and Jessica Wallenfels. Teal is an actor, writer, mom, and disability advocate who has teamed up with Jessica, a fabulous director and choreographer, for the upcoming production The World Looks Different Sitting Down, which runs at Seattle Public Theater for two weekends only from February 20 to March 1.

Combining comedy and confrontation, Teal shares her experiences as a wheelchair user in a world where strangers at Whole Foods either don’t notice you exist or ask oddly intimate questions about your sex life.

Teal has performed multiple roles on stage and screen. One of her first major roles was in 2004’s Warm Springs with Kenneth Branagh and Cynthia Nixon. She played Venom in the web series The Guild and herself in her own hilarious series My Gimpy Life. (Watch one of my favorite segments below.)

Oh, and I love this one featuring Felicia Day. It’s a great series is what I’m saying. Check it out.

