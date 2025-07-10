The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
belfryo's avatar
belfryo
5h

Clearly what the Democratic Party is doing now isn't working. They should try moving to the left, and if it doesn't work then we can go back to what they were doing before. My thinking is that they are actually afraid that it will work and if it does then there will never be any going back to the center.I get the distinct feeling they are fearful of progressive success, not that it will lose elections.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Old Man Shadow's avatar
Old Man Shadow
2h

The value of an opposition party can be diversity of ideas and tempering enthusiasm for quick change that may lead to unintended and negative consequences.

But only if that hypothetical party is, in fact, grounded in reality, evidence, facts, reason and operating in good faith.

The opposition party to the Democratic party exists within the Democratic party itself.

The Republican party is a reactionary one. It is faith based. And not even faith based on a justifiable interpretation of source material. It operates in bad faith to advance its agenda. It's agenda is conservative. Not conservative as in a slow resistance to inevitable change. It is conservative in that it actively seeks to conserve the worst aspects of the past: white supremacy, male supremacy, Christian nationalism, Imperialism, xenophobia, domestic tyranny through corrupt laws, courts, institutions, and the State's monopoly on violence, partiality for the wealthy, and a weakened ability of the people to respond in any way through the levers of politics.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Robinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture