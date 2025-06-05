The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pope Buck I's avatar
Pope Buck I
10h

Meanwhile, at least Tim Walz is getting it right. If we aren't the party of human rights, what good are we?

Zarquon's avatar
Zarquon
10h

The value (maybe the major value) and focus of sports in elementary/middle/high school should be learning to cooperate, to work on a team, and to have fun doing physical activity. If kids are excluded because they're trans, or gay, or too big/tall/heavy, or too short/small, or the "wrong" sex then sports ends up being an activity for a subset of kids. And if it's done in sports it'll be done in other extracurricular activities. That's the wrong lesson to be teaching.

1 reply
24 more comments...

