The Play Typer Guy

Dina
I can't wait for the American version of the Nuremberg trials to see all that smugness wiped off their fascist faces.

BrandoG
This illustrates how so many of us normal people hate the lickspittle Republicans like Rubio who pull this preening shit just to placate the most unfit president in history, and yet at the same time DESPISE weak Democrats who display their total impotence by voting for this turd and then whining that he didn’t turn out to be the hero of normalcy they had no reason to expect. Democrats better wake up and realize that displays of weakness are fatal to their chances of ever taking power again. If they’re weak enough we may never even see free elections here.

Puzzling to me is that there aren’t at least some opportunistic high profile Democrats who see this vacuum and are willing to fill it. Fight every step of the way, gum up the works, organize mass protests that actually disrupt everyday business, and most of all, read filth into your public statements (question—do you recall any big name Democrats specifically using the words “fucking idiot” or “scumbag” to describe Trump or any of his GOP allies? Why not? Do you realize using restrained language makes you seem dishonest?).

