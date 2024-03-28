It’s Ronna McDaniel’s grand opening/grand closing at NBC News, and I wrote a quick hit about the whole mess over at Primetimer.

Some excerpts:

That’s what separated McDaniel from former Republican operatives Michael Steele and Nicolle Wallace who later became MSNBC contributors. McDaniel doesn’t seem to have any sincerely held beliefs. She’s a partisan hack, and she even admitted as much during her interview with Welker. She tried to distance herself from Donald Trump’s open support for violent January 6 insurrectionists, but when Welker asked why she hadn’t spoken out earlier, McDaniel said, “When you’re the RNC Chair, you kind of take one for the whole team." It’s clear from her past actions that McDaniel doesn’t consider American democracy her “team.”

NBC News’ dilemma is obvious: It’s an election year, and most reputable conservative commentators, including Scarborough, Steele, and Wallace, are anti-Trump. Even former White House staffers Cassidy Hutchinson and Alyssa Farah Griffin rejected Trump after January 6. They might still hold conservative positions on economic policy, but in a Trump-dominated news environment, they are hardly representative of the current MAGA GOP.

The Republican primaries just demonstrated that a majority of GOP voters support Trump and want to see him return to the White House. In a normal political reality, NBC News should have right-leaning contributors who support the Republican Party’s nominee for president, but in 2024, providing this perceived “balance” would mean giving a platform to election deniers and shameless liars.