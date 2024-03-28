BONUS: It Shouldn't Have Taken An On-Air Revolt For NBC News To Drop Ronna McDaniel
McDaniel set to receive the Megyn Kelly “go away forever” severance package.
It’s Ronna McDaniel’s grand opening/grand closing at NBC News, and I wrote a quick hit about the whole mess over at Primetimer.
Some excerpts:
That’s what separated McDaniel from former Republican operatives Michael Steele and Nicolle Wallace who later became MSNBC contributors. McDaniel doesn’t seem to have any sincerely held beliefs. She’s a partisan hack, and she even admitted as much during her interview with Welker. She tried to distance herself from Donald Trump’s open support for violent January 6 insurrectionists, but when Welker asked why she hadn’t spoken out earlier, McDaniel said, “When you’re the RNC Chair, you kind of take one for the whole team." It’s clear from her past actions that McDaniel doesn’t consider American democracy her “team.”
NBC News’ dilemma is obvious: It’s an election year, and most reputable conservative commentators, including Scarborough, Steele, and Wallace, are anti-Trump. Even former White House staffers Cassidy Hutchinson and Alyssa Farah Griffin rejected Trump after January 6. They might still hold conservative positions on economic policy, but in a Trump-dominated news environment, they are hardly representative of the current MAGA GOP.
The Republican primaries just demonstrated that a majority of GOP voters support Trump and want to see him return to the White House. In a normal political reality, NBC News should have right-leaning contributors who support the Republican Party’s nominee for president, but in 2024, providing this perceived “balance” would mean giving a platform to election deniers and shameless liars.
Go read the full piece at Primetimer and feel free to share your thoughts here, as well.
If NBC really wanted a recent RNC chair--and one who actually presided over a couple successful election cycles for the GOP, rather than one faceplant after another--they could have just gone with Reince Preibus (who also offers perspective as a former WH Chief of Staff). While he enabled and served Trump, I'm not aware of any major scandals or severe credibility issues for him. So why would they offer it to Ronna Romney instead?
NBC learned nothing from their disastrous hiring of that bigot-hack Megyn Kelly, and I hope they lose a bunch of money paying off Ronna as well. For a lot cheaper they could have hired some actual journalists who could develop and cover news stories, but as usual they showed their asses, demonstrating that they are not news but "infotainment".
Why liberals boycott Fox but watch this shit is beyond me.
It also shouldn't have taken a revolt for the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard to kick Rick Snyder in the teeth. But instead they offered him a job sharing with students seeking a career in public service his insights on how to poison an entire city and not go to jail.
The old boy network is real, even if it's now slightly more gender inclusive.
Slightly.