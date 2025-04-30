The Play Typer Guy

SethTriggs
2h

Alright, as Schumer is Public Enemy Number One among Democrats (as I see more people complaining about him than talking about—say—Cory Booker's sit-in), where is the challenger? Remember how President Klan Robe operates, it is important to declare early and keep challenging often.

Use the same playbook utilized to get rid of Joe Biden. Democrats have shown they're at least good at that. Where is the challenger?

MzNicky in East Jesus, TN
1h

When I first saw Schumer’s latest threat to send a “strong letter, with eight strong questions,” I really did wonder if it was parody. (sorta like Lindsey Graham’s insane nomination yesterday of Donnie to be the new Pope.) Schumer is the poster child for clueless, old, way-too-comfortable pols who refuse to see when it’s time to go. He’s beyond ineffectual; he’s now an obstacle, which is the last thing Dems need in their own party.

BTW Stephen, thanks for the Meryl Streep “flaccid” moment. Death Becomes Her has long been one of my favorite movies.

