The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Suzie Greenburg's avatar
Suzie Greenburg
12h

The Senate is undemocratic, like the electoral college.

It's almost like we never had a democracy.

Oh, wait, we never had a democracy!

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Sherry's avatar
Sherry
11h

Any GOP that pushes for the SAVE act is effectively shooting themselves in the foot. More independents and DEMS have passports than those in Red states.

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