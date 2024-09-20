North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is still the current Republican nominee for governor, even after a story broke Thursday that in the pre-MAGA age would’ve resulted in his simultaneous withdrawal from the race and resignation from office.

The shocking news from CNN is that Robinson’s an adjudicated rapist and convicted felon who’s been indicted for stealing classified documents and attempting a coup … no, wait, that’s the Republican nominee for president, Donald Trump. Robinson hasn’t technically broken any laws, but he’s equally gross and weird.

There was a lot of anticipation for this story because Robinson has an established reputation as a raving lunatic with a history of unhinged, bigoted remarks. North Carolina Republicans still nominated him and elected Republicans have willingly endorsed him.

Just this June, Robinson declared at a North Carolina church that “some folks need killing! It’s time for somebody to say it.” (Actually, there’s never an appropriate time to promote political violence. It’s not like duck season or rabbit season.) “It’s not a matter of vengeance. It’s not a matter of being mean or spiteful. It’s a matter of necessity!”

What else could we learn about Robinson that would prove more disturbing than what we already know? Well, Robinson’s personal depravity doesn’t disappoint. According to CNN, Robinson posted offensive and obscene comments on the message board for the pornographic website, Naked Africa, from 2008 to 2012. His online handle was “Minisoldr” — apparently following Clint Eastwood’s advice that a man’s “got to know his limitations.”

Robinson — though I think AP style is now “Minisoldr” on second reference — adamantly refuses to drop out of the race, and he claims, without evidence, that this a hit job from his Democratic opponent Josh Stein, North Carolina’s attorney general. It seems unlikely that Stein would pull the pin on this particular grenade when there was still time for Republicans to replace Robinson on the ballot. The smarter money is on North Carolina Republicans and even the Trump campaign trying to rid themselves of a pro-Nazi anchor.

“Let me reassure you, the things that you will see in that story … those are not the words of Mark Robinson.” They are technically the words of “Minisolder,” who no one has seen in the same room with Mark Robinson.

A campaign is definitely in trouble when the candidate warns voters in advance about a damning story. It’s like the intro to Frankenstein: “I think it will thrill you. It may shock you. It might even horrify you.”

The Wannabe BlacKkKlansman

You should read the CNN story in full, but here are some of the lowlights from Robinson’s excessively chatty remarks on a porn site: Robinson, who’s Black but definitely not related to me, referred to himself as a “Black Nazi” and said he wished he could enslave people.

“Slavery is not bad,” he wrote. “Some people need to be slaves. I wish they would bring it (slavery) back. I would certainly buy a few.”

In March 2012, when Barack Obama was president, Robinson posted that he’d “take Hitler over any of the shit that’s in Washington right now!” This website was “Nude Africa” not “Naked Rhodesia,” so the white supremacist rants seem misplaced. Self-loathing is apparently Robinson’s kink, though, as he repeatedly smeared Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

When Obama dedicated a memorial to Dr. King in Washington, DC, Robinson raged, “Get that fucking commie bastard off the National Mall!”

“I’m not in the KKK,” Robinson went on. “They don’t let blacks join. If I was in the KKK I would have called him Martin Lucifer Koon!”

If enough North Carolinians lose their minds, Robinson could become the state’s first Black governor. The debt he owes Dr. King he could never fully repay over countless lifetimes, but at the very least, he shouldn’t call the civil rights leader “worse than a maggot,” a “ho fucking phony,” and a “huckster,” among other J. Edgar Hoover-approved slurs.

Donald Trump, at a recent campaign rally, said Robinson was better than Dr. King. He was “Martin Luther King on steroids,” which reflects Trump’s twisted psyche where “strength” matters more than moral character. It’s insulting but Trump perhaps unintentionally stumbled upon the truth. Robinson does sound like someone suffering from steroid rage.

He’s also a pretty vile anti-Semite. He called the TV series Good Times, created by Normal Lear, “a bunch of heb [sic] written liberal bullshit!”

He called Muslims “little rag-headed bastards” and frequently called other users homophobic slurs.

He also hates women, which is sort of entry-level MAGA creep behavior, unfortunately. Commenters in one thread discussed whether to believe a woman who said a taxi driver had raped her while she was intoxicated. Robinson responded, “and the moral of this story ... Don’t fuck a white bitch.” That’s not the moral of this story. He needs to pick up a copy of Remedial Aesop For Sociopaths.

Not surprising, for a fire-and-brimstone social conservative, he’s a total hypocrite. He’s threatened to have trans women arrested for using a women’s restroom. At a February campaign rally, he said: “If you’re a man on Friday night, and all the sudden Saturday, you feel like a woman, and you want to go in the women’s bathroom in the mall, you will be arrested, or whatever we gotta do to you. We’re going to protect our women.”

Robinson has no real interest in protecting women, trans or cis. On the Nude Africa board, he regaled users with twisted stories about how he spied on women in public gym showers when he was 14 years old.

The sexual predator wrote, “I came to a spot that was a dead end but had two big vent covers over it! It just so happened it overlooked the showers! I sat there for about an hour and watched as several girls came in and showered.” (It apparently got more graphic and disgusting from here.)

He apparently still fantasized about his youth as a Peeping Tom.

“I went peeping again the next morning,” Robinson wrote, “but after that I went back the ladder was locked! So those two times where [sic] the only times I got to do it! Ahhhhh memories!!!!”

Despite his public contempt for trans women, he privately enjoys pornography featuring trans women.

“I like watching tranny on girl porn! That’s fucking hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in!” Robinson wrote. “And yeah I’m a ‘perv’ too!”

Every anti-trans politician should turn over their unexpurgated internet search history.

GOP stands by its BlacKkKlansman

Robinson, who I stress is no relation to me, maintains the support of the North Carolina GOP, which released a statement Thursday dismissing the story as a Democratic “smear” campaign: “The Left needs this election to be a personality contest, not a policy contest because if voters are focused on policy, Republicans win on Election Day.”

They at least concede that “Black Nazi rape apologist” won’t win a personality contest, but like Trump, Robinson has no constructive policy positions aside from cultural resentment and division. Robinson is your typical Trump-loving incel with obvious emotional problems. It’s hard to reject him without rejecting the MAGA base.

Robinson continues denying that he posted those horrendous comments on the Nude Africa board. “This is not us. These are not our words. And this is not anything that is characteristic of me. I’m not going to get into the minutia of how somebody manufactured this, these salacious tabloid lies.”

He’s even sunk so low as to compare himself to Clarence Thomas, which is how you know he’s guilty.

CNN painstakingly detailed how it confirmed that Robinson is “Minisoldr” and Minisolder is Robinson and they are all together. (Robinson still uses the “Minisolder” handle.) However, Robinson is acting like the guy in the Eddie Murphy Raw routine who was caught red-handed cheating on his girlfriend but he shamelessly tells her, “Wasn’t me.” The North Carolina GOP just shrugged and said, “Maybe it wasn’t you.”

It’s him. They just don’t care.

Robinson was on track to lose the election even before the CNN story, but there’s a good possibility that Robinson’s toxic image could hurt the convicted felon’s chances in the state, where Kamala Harris is competitive.

Some sources claim that the Trump campaign told Robinson he’s not welcome at rallies for Trump or his running mate JD Vance. I find that hard to believe. Trump would probably give Robinson a presidential medal of freedom.

