The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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belfryo's avatar
belfryo
6h

"Anti-trans bigots like to conjure up the image of the imposing, muscular man in a dress “posing as a woman” so he can freely abuse women. That seems like an awful lot of work when he could just run for Congress."

Now THAT'S a joke!

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Dina's avatar
Dina
8h

<<“Every human being in this room, every human being on Earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on Earth. This is a fact.”>>

My three C-section kids would be surprised to learn that.

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