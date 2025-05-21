The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Cheese
1h

I dunno, looked at from across the pond (UK), I’d kill to have someone in charge as competent as Biden, or as genuinely radical as Biden.

Maybe I have had my expectations lowered, dropped my standards to much, but when all politicians have to offer is ‘austerity’ or ‘austerity lite’ I’d kill to have a leader who invested in the country, who dared publically support unions, who didn’t keep the economy flatlining by sucking up tax payers money and feeding it to any grifter with a private company and a good story.

That said, I agree the future of democracy shouldn’t have come down to an election. If the U.S. ever wants to be taken seriously as a country on the world stage, it needs to prove more than just a few thousand swing state voters stand between the U.S. becoming a madman’s playground.

If the Dems are going to save the U.S that means tackling the Supreme Court - and also the inequalities laid bare within the legal system, the rich can delay justice indefinitely, the poor are jailed for profit. That’s going to take some radical thinking.

3 replies
