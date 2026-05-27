The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Cateck's avatar
Cateck
11h

A can of beans, some cheese, hot sauce, a pack of tortillas and sour cream might set you back $15 but you’ll have burritos for days. Even cheaper if you make your own beans. We meal plan every week and grocery shop for just what we need (except for the occasional box of ding dongs). I used DoorDash once in the height of the pandemic and never again.

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llamaspit's avatar
llamaspit
11h

Not this stupid argument again. Of course it's cheaper to cook at home. You don't need any exotic ingredients to make simple meals. It just takes a bit of planning and a tiny bit of effort.

I can make 5 meals for the price of a fast food burger and fries and so can you.

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