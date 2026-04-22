The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Old Man Shadow's avatar
Old Man Shadow
3h

I have no faith in the future or American voters. We might run Abraham Lincoln back from the dead and they still might vote for Vance. Hell, they might vote for Vance because Lincoln fought the Confederacy.

Not a call to despair or do nothing, but just what seems to be reality.

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Doctor Kiddo's avatar
Doctor Kiddo
5h

I have been rubbing my hands with glee, like a cartoon villain, just waiting to enjoy the spectacle of Vance running for president, while Trump throws gigantic tantrums. As long as Trump is alive, he won't allow anyone else to be president. Anyone in his party who tries to run will be forced to run against a Democrat, and MAGA orcs energized to violence by Trump's behavior and comments. Trump will force a shitshow for Republican candidates for any office.

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