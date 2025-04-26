It’s the last weekend of April, and that means I can turn off the heat in just two months! (I’m a South Carolina native who lives in Portland, Oregon.)

I might wear a hoodie everywhere, but my special spring sale is still in effect. It’s 25 percent off the regular rate. Paid subscriptions keep this newsletter running, so thanks for your continued support.

Before I review the past week’s writings, let’s wish a happy 92nd birthday to the immortal Carol Burnett. I hold a special affection for her performance in the 1986 nighttime soap parody Fresno.

Subscribe to my YouTube!

Monday, I wrote about how a strong Democratic Party needs more competitive primaries

Democrats Need Primaries, Maybe Even Gladiatorial Combat Stephen Robinson · Apr 21 Democratic National Committee vice chair David Hogg announced his support last week for primary challenges against incumbents in safe seats who he felt aren’t rising to the occasion during Donald Trump’s second nightmare term. Read full story

You can listen to my podcast discussion on this topic with political analyst Cliston Brown.

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen is making the affirmative case to keep his seat. Let’s see more of this.

I investigated the unfolding mystery of Kristi Noem’s stolen Gucci handbag.

The Great Kristi Noem Gucci Bag Heist Stephen Robinson · Apr 23 Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had her Gucci shoulder bag stolen at a restaurant in downtown Washington, DC, on Sunday night. The bag reportedly contained a Louis Vuitton Clemence wallet, her driver’s license, medication, apartment keys, her passport, DHS access badge, makeup bag, personal planner, blank checks, and about $3,000 i… Read full story

In space, no one can hear me mock cosplay astronauts Gayle King, Katy Perry … and the rest.

Over at

, I examined Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s stunning, yet not shocking admission, that MAGA is a bunch of thugs under Donald Trump’s control.

If you’re reading this, you’re probably already a subscriber. Please consider a paid subscription that will help send me to space. Any amount helps with the fuel costs. You can show your support through Paypal and Venmo below. See you next week!

Donate/Subscribe Via Paypal

Donate/Subscribe through Venmo

Join me at Bluesky