It’s the last weekend of April, and that means I can turn off the heat in just two months! (I’m a South Carolina native who lives in Portland, Oregon.)
Before I review the past week’s writings, let’s wish a happy 92nd birthday to the immortal Carol Burnett. I hold a special affection for her performance in the 1986 nighttime soap parody Fresno.
Monday, I wrote about how a strong Democratic Party needs more competitive primaries
You can listen to my podcast discussion on this topic with political analyst Cliston Brown.
Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen is making the affirmative case to keep his seat. Let’s see more of this.
I investigated the unfolding mystery of Kristi Noem’s stolen Gucci handbag.
In space, no one can hear me mock cosplay astronauts Gayle King, Katy Perry … and the rest.
Over at, I examined Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s stunning, yet not shocking admission, that MAGA is a bunch of thugs under Donald Trump’s control.
