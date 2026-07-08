The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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BrandoG's avatar
BrandoG
9h

I take the usual Dem response of using generalities to be their way of retaining flexibility. But I like the idea of just adding 100 justices to fuck up this Court that has gotten out of hand. My more radical approach is just to announce you’ve decided the Court is no longer legitimate and you will now be treating it as a merely advisory body. No more judicial review. Sorry Alito, but you broke it. The only real power the Court ever had was this sense from the other government bodies that it was the final say on the law. SCOTUS gave up any right to say on the law by leaning into corruption for the sake of Trump. It’s insane now to treat the Court as anything other than contempt.

It’s over, folks, another institution that was imperfect but ultimately sullied by Trump.

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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
8h

Topic adjacent, because it concerns Mitch McConnell, who, more than anyone else, created the monster that is this Supreme Court. Well, only 67% of it is a monster, as Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson are normal human beings, but the other 6, who are cons, are indeed monsters. Since 67% is greater than 33%, that makes this court monstrous. Back to Turtle McConnell - no one has stated which hospital he's at, which is odd. They say he's still in DC, which must have more than one hospital. Also odd - what's his diagnosis? Why won't they say? Now, cons claim to have spoken to McConnell (not with, so if he's brain dead as some claim, yeah, they could speak TO him). Some are saying that whatever the truth is about McConnell, the cons are keeping up the pretense that he's alive and his brain is functioning, until August 8, so that there won't be a special election to fill out his term that ends in January. There is no dignity with these people.

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