User's avatar
Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
14h

My entire voting life (and I cast my first ballot in 1982) is Democrats being afraid-of Reagan, of Gingrich, of the Tea Party, of MAGA. Afraid of offending people who hate them. When the odd fighter *does* emerge, they're labeled extreme and divisive when no one seems to care about the GOP literally pissing on the Constitution to get what they want (and I am honestly unsure what that is right now besides a nationwide house fire). The first Dem candidate who says, first, no, this administration and it's enablers ARE NOT IMMUNE AND I WILL ENSURE EACH AND EVERY ONE OF THEM IS PROSECUTED and then take steps to ensure SCOTUS is neutered in it's ability to cause further harm has my vote, now and forever. Still waiting, though.

4 replies
BrandoG's avatar
BrandoG
13h

These doomers seem to believe Democrats have zero power right now and can just sit there silent waiting for voters to reward them (presumably for “kitchen table issues”, meaning the only thing people talk about in their kitchens is the price of butter, not a lawless demented child rapist using unlimited power and zero accountability to kill citizens in the streets).

It doesn’t occur to them that even in the minority you can use your media access and war chests to spread a message that outrages voters and even changes their minds. Yes most voters want borders controlled and in principle they want deportation of people who are here illegally. But turns out most of them don’t want workers pulled from jobs, kids yanked from school, neighbors taken away, and when they see this done violently and with no due process (which means whoops, a lot of mistakes that don’t go corrected! Sorry, the guy you voted for just deported your sister, good luck getting her back from El Salvador! But at least the black lady with the annoying laugh isn't there to make you feel inferior!). And believe it or not, you can affect what people talk about in their kitchens, by changing the media conversation.

“But the media is hostile to us” you say. Guess we should give up, right? Or maybe consider this—why does the media like Trump I’m the first place, compared to a normal Republican who controls his bowels? Because the media REALLY likes viewership, and Trump knows how to give it to them. Learn to deliver must-watch soundbites, not overly lawyered mush, get your message out so it can’t be ignored, change some minds, and get the public outraged about this illegitimate Court and the fascists it protects. Stop being weak.

4 replies
