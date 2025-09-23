The Play Typer Guy

SethTriggs
10m

There is always going to be a paycheck for an Ezra Klein. It is a rock-solid niche...anything to avoid the elephant in the room about bigotry.

Another annoying thing is voters who want to pick progressive policies like abortion access but still return the unreconstructed party to power...which of course will repeal or have some deferentisl ability to end-around the voter initiative. You know, like Florida or Missouri or even Ohio for starters.

Late Blooming
13m

Well, to be fair, it's very clear, at least to me at this point in time, that cultural issues are what is driving MAGA as well as the lefties right now, so finding candidates who can straddle that world IS important. So for that reason I think he (and Bernie, who would have won) has a point, it's just that reproduction is wrong issue on which to focus, because although that has been elevated in salience, lots of voters who are fine with bathroom bans are also supportive of pro-choice stances. I do agree that the language matters, although pro-life has NEVER meant that literally.

