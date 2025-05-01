The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Old Man Shadow
2h

And let us be quite honest here, if you make a deal with Trump, you are ignoring the seven previous decades of evidence that he is an untrustworthy, backstabbing liar who most of the time refuses to honor any deals made once he has what he wants.

At the very least, that shows a rank stupidity on your part that should disqualify you from holding any public office.

SethTriggs
2h

Oh well, guess another Democrat fucked up and has feet of clay. Maybe a lot of the middle of the road Democrats need to really be taught how Murc's Law works.

I will say this, "flipflopping" is only a problem for Democrats, because only Democrats like John Kerry would have political agency. If anyone is a Republican or is fortunate to have a strong online constituency and/or cult of personality then that's sufficient to avoid this issue. After all that's how you can get one online darling voting for and championing the Crime Bill of the 90s and then being able to make hay on how it's "bad actually" due to some nicely juiced social media machinations from Russia.

And of course we'll see how stubbornness and the certitude that comes with being a tenaciously wrong asshole comes to benefit all Americans as President Klan Robe sticks to the tariffs. Again that won't be a problem there. Well go into ruin but at least he wasn't a "flipflopper."

Frankly I guess I don't care about these situations anymore because it's not like it matters. We're supposed to believe that voters are tuned in enough to know a random Democrat voted for a bullshit nominee and would punish them for that, but they're not tuned in enough to know about Kamala Harris' housing and price gouging policies. So okay. I get it, Democrats need to be perfect. Republicans only need excuses for votes.

Thankfully Whitmer is termed out. Both Booker and Public Enemy Number One Schumer can be taken out using the successful Democratic playbook run against Joe Biden, so ideally this is starting now so we can be done with this. WHERE are the challengers though? If they're silent it's like there's no plan except outrage against Democrats.

No wonder Michelle Obama wants to stay FAR away from this bullshit.

