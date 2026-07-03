The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
14m

When asked by a bystander, Elizabeth Willing Powel, at the Constitutional Convention of 1787, whether the new nation had a republic or a monarchy, Benjamin Franklin replied tartly: "A republic, if you can keep it."

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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
21m

Thanks for this thoughtful Independence Day post. American history is fascinating - the real American history, not the fake one that trump and others of his ilk are trying to foist upon us. Not all American history is pretty, great, uplifting, or good. The Founding Fathers were far from perfect, as we all are, but they did set up a good foundation for the nation, and it's up to all Americans to build on it. Frederick Douglass was one such American, who strove for "...a more perfect union." Considering who is president right now, we are in a "two steps backwards" time, but I have confidence that we will start moving forward again, and get closer to the "more perfect union."

I am not sure what I will do tomorrow, other than staying inside, as it will be hot and humid. So no cookouts for me! I'll grill my burger inside on my Foreman grill. Spartanburg is planning a fireworks display at the stadium for the new minor league team, The Spartanburgers, at 9:30 PM, which is the perfect time for fireworks in July. I may be able to see them from my front porch, so I may step outside to watch. The heat and humidity won't be so bad then.

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