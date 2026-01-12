Last week, a masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent executed Renee Nicole Good in her car. Her last words were “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you.” After shooting her in the face, the ICE agent’s first words were “fucking bitch.” We know this because Good’s murderer, Jonathan Ross, recorded the fatal encounter on his cell phone and willingly released the amateur snuff film.

Vice President JD Vance, who has led a repulsive smear campaign against Good, posted the video multiple times on social media. He’s apparently sociopathic enough to believe it exonerates Ross and that his sociopathic supporters will agree. (Watch below.)

Subscribe to my YouTube!

Barely hours after Good’s murder, Donald Trump’s ghoulish lackeys were calling Good a “domestic terrorist” and a “deranged leftist.” The benefit of lies is they don’t require any actual fact-checking. Later, information about Good’s background emerged that wasn’t just MAGA mouth-foaming. She was a mother of three, but she was also married to another woman, which cemented the “domestic terrorist” and “deranged leftist” labels for the Fox News set.

Wednesday night, Jesse Watters told his viewers that Good was a “self-proclaimed poet” who had “pronouns in her bio” and “leaves behind a lesbian partner and a child from a previous marriage.” (That last bit is a very complicated, perhaps deliberately so, way of saying “wife and mother.”) Good was white (and clearly Minnesota nice), so they can’t just rely on the mainstream media’s reflexive “dead Black kid was no angel” coverage. She was also a Christian, as both her wife and immediate family confirmed. Nonetheless, Watters declared that “this woman’s entire life was a tragedy. She gets divorced from her husband. She did not get custody of two of her older kids. She gets remarried. That husband dies. She falls in love with a woman.”

That’s not an actual “tragedy.” Jesse Watters himself has lived a far more pathetic, miserable existence.

Right-wing troll Matt Walsh posted on social media, “This lesbian agitator gave her life to protest 68 IQ Somali scammers who couldn’t give les of a shit about her. The most disgraceful and humiliating end a person could possibly meet.” Walsh’s mind is a cesspool of bigotry and contempt for other people. Good is a “lesbian” so Walsh refuses to acknowledge her humanity. The average person lives only a few decades, and it seems a waste to spend that time resenting your fellow travelers on this Earth. I don’t believe in a literal hell but Walsh willingly exists in one of his own making. He tortures himself because he has to live with himself.

Erick Erickson labeled Good as AWFUL” or “Affluent White Female Urban Liberal.” She was driving a Honda Pilot and lives in Minneapolis, but like many right-wingers, Erickson is obsessed with finding new reasons to hate people who aren’t that different from him.

I was horrified to hear Good’s killer call her a “fucking bitch” and disgusted that the current vice president thought such a vile epithet was somehow justified after taking her life. It’s been sobering to see so many women online recount how men have hurled that epithet at them. It’s a fact of their lives. Good’s murder was a real-time demonstration of the Margaret Atwood line: “Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid men will kill them.”

It’s distressing to watch Ross’s video, but it’s important. When Renee’s wife, Becca, tells him, “Why don’t you go get yourself some lunch, big boy,” the footage shifts in angle and tone. Julia Montgomery posted on Facebook:

For just a moment, his video shifts from showing them and their car to showing the street below. In that moment, while he is still standing on the passenger side of the car, Jonathan Ross switches his cell phone from his right hand to his left hand. He does this so he can draw his weapon with his right hand. He is not yet standing in front of the vehicle. His life is not being threatened in any way. But he switches his phone to his left hand so he can draw his gun. Because he is angry. And then...then he walks to stand in front of their car, pointing his gun at Renee Good. He has drawn his weapon on two American citizens who have done nothing more than make him feel like he does not have power over them.

Share

The right-wing gaslighting is expected but still appalling. The Goods are leaving. They are not a threat. Ross orders them out of the car because he’s pissed off that Becca challenged his authority. That’s not a crime, by the way. It’s not “interfering with law enforcement.” They are removing themselves from the situation, and Ross put himself in front of the vehicle to create what I’ve seen described as a “kill box,” where the driver must either “comply or die,” as the ICE agent can claim that their life was in danger.

MAGA men are conditioned to hate women and then lament that no one loves them. One Reddit user posted, “She looked right at the agent. That smirk on her face.”

This is like “Jim Crow eqituette”: Don’t make eye contact with your betters and certainly don’t smile or wink in their direction. Smirking is not yet a capital offense in this country, and it’s revealing that so many MAGA cultists saw a woman smiling and considered it an act of aggression. There’s nothing certain men fear most than a woman’s mockery. They never get used to it, despite a lifetime of experience. These people are so damaged inside they can’t comprehend that when Renee Good told her murderer, “I’m not mad at you,” she was sincere.

Becca Good has said that her wife “lived by an overarching belief: there is kindness in the world and we need to do everything we can to find it where it resides and nurture it where it needs to grow.”

“Renee was a Christian who knew that all religions teach the same essential truth: we are here to love each other, care for each other, and keep each other safe and whole,” Becca Good said.

Nietzsche once remarked, “In truth, there was only one Christian, and he died on the cross.” So many supposed Christians can’t recognize true Christian sentiment when they encounter it. For them, Christianity is just another political weapon, not a source of compassion and empathy.

Far right media doesn’t mention Renee Good’s faith that much, and conversely, few mainstream outlets initially mentioned her wife. She was often defined as the widow of a veteran (they had actually divorced before he died). The first photos that circulated of her were from her past relationships with men, when her hair was longer and she was wearing dresses. I’m not sure that’s intentional queer erasure, but the impact nonetheless stood out to me.

When fighting fascism, I won’t stand too firmly on purity. I have no problem accepting that Good looks like the sort of victim who’d move suburban swing voters. She doesn’t present as a threat. She was wearing a beanie not a hoodie. Is that racially coded? Sure but this is a racially coded world. Let’s end the MAGA occupation of our cities first and then we can have a larger conversation.

Becca Good wrote in a statement following her wife’s death, “I am now left to raise our son and to continue teaching him, as Renee believed, that there are people building a better world for him. That the people who did this had fear and anger in their hearts, and we need to show them a better way.”

Jonathan Ross stole Becca Good’s world and yet she maintains her humanity. It’s quite the contrast to JD Vance, Kristi Noem, and so many others who freely surrender their humanity because they believe it’ll gain them the world.

Join me at Bluesky

Donate/Subscribe Via Paypal

Donate/Subscribe through Venmo