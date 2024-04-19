The 12 jurors have been selected for Donald Trump’s New York election scam case (it’s more than just “hush money”). It was difficult to assemble a true jury of Trump’s “peers,” most of whom are busy in the Phantom Zone. Instead, his fate lies with 12 everyday New Yorkers, and may whatever gods you pray to keep them safe.

Trump is a cheap crook, so it’s no surprise that he’d attempt to bully jurors. He glared at anyone who told prosecutors they could return a guilty verdict, and Judge Juan Merchan had to warn Trump on Tuesday against openly mumbling like a mobster about one potential juror.

“I will not have any jurors intimidated in this courtroom,” Merchan said.

The judge excused more than half of the first group of 96 prospects after they admitted they couldn’t be impartial in this scumbag’s trial. It’s usually not that easy — even dressing up like Princess Leia won’t free you from New York jury service, and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner explained on social media that it’s fairly unprecedented for a judge to directly ask jurors this question. However, it ultimately was a smart move on Merchan’s part that saved a lot of time.

Trump’s mobbed-up stochastic terrorism

Tuesday, jurors were questioned further about the media they consumed, their political donations and educational backgrounds. The prosecution and defense would attempt to exclude any potential jurors they considered a problem. That’s all normal. What isn’t normal is Trump’s right-wing propaganda outlets putting a target on jurors’ backs.

Fox News host Jesse Watters devoted part of his show Tuesday to a new sick game called Name That Juror! He shared extensive biographical details about Juror No. 2, including her neighborhood, job, education, and marital status. He even mentioned what industry her fiancé works in. This had no legitimate news value and pushed the boundaries of overt witness tampering.

Juror No. 2 had said during her initial interview that she believed “no one is above the law,” and considering Trump’s entire legal defense is the exact opposite, Watters took exception.

“I’m not so sure about Juror No. 2,” he said. He didn’t believe her when she claimed she had no opinion about Trump, and he suggested that “undercover liberal activists” were trying to infiltrate the jury pool, an idea so absurd that of course Trump promoted it on his jack-legged social media site.

This tag-team intimidation worked, though. The juror asked to be excused because “friends, colleagues and family” were “questioning my identity as a juror.”

“I don’t believe I can be fair and unbiased and let the outside influences not affect me,” she said, likely fearing for her safety. Yes, Trump sharing Watters’ remarks about the juror violates the gag order that Trump feels no obligation to honor. Maybe the judge will take away Trump’s pillow during his courtroom naps.

Wednesday, Merchan had to define the word “anonymous” in “anonymous jury” for the press. I assume at least the legitimate news outlets present will listen to him.

“I’m directing that the press simply apply common sense and refrain from writing about anything that has to do with physical descriptions, it’s just not necessary, it serves no purpose,” Merchan said. “We just lost what probably would’ve been a very good juror. The first thing she said was she was afraid.”

Former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance put this in stark perspective: “I can’t help but contemplate that jurors are concerned about being publicly identified in a case involving a former president. Typically, you would only see that happen in a case involving violent organized crime.”

Obviously, the diseased maniac running for president again doesn’t care if jurors on his trial feel afraid — quite the opposite. We know he won’t post a single message urging his cult to respect the law. Even if you thought this specific case was meritless, Trump’s open contempt for the justice system should confirm that he’s unfit for office, but his supporters either enable his worst actions or relish them.

‘Fascinating and mysterious’

Trump lost one possible friend on the jury — a grandfather who said he finds Trump “fascinating and mysterious.” (Used gum on the sidewalk is more fascinating and mysterious than Donald Trump.) Alas, the weirdo was dismissed because he’d been less than forthcoming about his past, specifically a 1991 arrest for tearing down political posters. He’d served on civil juries in New York after the arrest without bringing up the incident, but you can appreciate the prosecution’s abundance of caution.

The situation wasn’t what you might think. The dismissed juror had recently worked with staffers to Democratic Mayor David Dinkins, and most of the posters he tore down were for Republicans. It’s possible that the prosecutors wanted to avoid an obviously tainted juror, regardless of his political affiliation. However, the man is in his late 70s, much like former Democrat Trump. The Obama years radicalized a lot of fools.

After he was dismissed, the juror clarified his “fascinating and mysterious” comment in an interview with USA Today. It’s just that Trump “stirs up all kinds of things.”

“The guy walks in, and people go crazy,” he said. “That’s what I meant.” He also called Merchan a “cowardly judge,” so the prosecution was probably wise to exclude him.

Another juror, who’s still serving, said she likes that Trump “speaks his mind.” He’s a former president on trial for falsifying business records to cover up his own sleazy cover up. He’s not a rock star who got busted for possession.

The prosecution wants a jury that will mostly get along and reach a unanimous verdict. The defense wants an episode of Melrose Place — high-conflict and over-the-top characters. Trump probably knows that a hung jury is his best shot at he doesn’t care if personally gets any jurors hanged in the process.

Trump’s contempt for the jury was evident when he refused to stand with his legal team and face the potential jurors when they were seated. MeidasTouch Editor-in-Chief Ron Filipkowski wrote, “I’ve tried over 250 criminal jury trials over 29 years and have never once not had a client stand for jurors. And that includes six charged with murder. Leave it to Trump to go out of his way to be as boorish and obnoxious as possible.”

Trump is a petty thug resents being held accountable for his actions and it disgusts him that he is ultimately at the mercy of 12 strangers he can’t control or at least openly threaten. He spent most of this week listening to potential jurors describe him in unflattering — and thus accurate — terms. He was called a racist, sexist, narcissist who’s “very selfish and self-serving.” He had to just sit there and take it. That’s probably what his own personal hell will be like, though I’d prefer less metaphor and more literal flames and demons gnawing on his flesh.

There are people on the jury who outright dislike him but have sworn to treat him fairly. Trump fundamentally can’t understand that level of integrity, so he’ll stew and vent about how the “corrupt” jury is out to get him.

He did end Wednesday on an upbeat fascist note. On his way out of the courtroom, New York’s finest showed him all the love.

Not long after the cops posed for photos with this career criminal, Watters resumed going after the jurors on his show. He even attacked the jurors who’d been dismissed but had consented to interviews. He’s going to get someone killed, but Fox News probably considers any major financial settlements just the cost of doing business. Defending the Don is all that matters.

