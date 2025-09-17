The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

JJJ
12h

I remember a country where people were super pissed that Al Gore might have talked to a donor on the phone from the VP Residence…

Linda1961 is woke and proud
16h

𝐷𝑒𝑚𝑜𝑐𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑠 𝑠ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑙𝑑𝑛’𝑡 𝑝𝑎𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑙𝑦 𝑙𝑒𝑡 𝑅𝑒𝑝𝑢𝑏𝑙𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑛𝑠 𝑠ℎ𝑎𝑝𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑛𝑎𝑟𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑒. 𝑇ℎ𝑒𝑦 𝑠ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑙𝑑 𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑢𝑝 𝑎𝑔𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑠𝑡 𝑐𝑒𝑛𝑠𝑜𝑟𝑠ℎ𝑖𝑝 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑜𝑛𝑔𝑜𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑑𝑒𝑚𝑜𝑛𝑖𝑧𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑜𝑓 𝑎 𝑣𝑢𝑙𝑛𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑜𝑟𝑖𝑡𝑦. 𝐼𝑓 𝑖𝑡 𝑑𝑜𝑒𝑠𝑛’𝑡 𝑝𝑜𝑙𝑙 𝑤𝑒𝑙𝑙 𝑛𝑜𝑤, 𝑎𝑐𝑡𝑢𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑦 𝑎𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑢𝑙𝑎𝑡𝑒 𝑎 𝑚𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑎𝑔𝑒 𝑠𝑜 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑖𝑡 𝑝𝑜𝑙𝑙𝑠 𝑤𝑒𝑙𝑙 𝑡𝑜𝑚𝑜𝑟𝑟𝑜𝑤. 𝑇ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑒 𝑖𝑠 𝑛𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡𝑜 𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑒𝑐𝑡 𝑎𝑏𝑜𝑢𝑡 𝑝𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑛𝑠 𝑤ℎ𝑜 𝑤𝑎𝑛𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑑 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑡 𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑑𝑖𝑛𝑔, 𝑡𝑜 𝑔𝑜𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑛 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑡 𝑟𝑖𝑠𝑘, 𝑤ℎ𝑜’𝑙𝑙 𝑜𝑛𝑙𝑦 𝑎𝑔𝑔𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑙𝑦 𝑑𝑒𝑓𝑒𝑛𝑑 𝑔𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑝𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑖𝑟 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑢𝑙𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑡𝑠 𝑑𝑜𝑛’𝑡 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑑𝑒𝑟 𝑎 𝑝𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑙 𝑙𝑖𝑎𝑏𝑖𝑙𝑖𝑡𝑦.

Well said! I have several questions:

1) If Dem "leaders" weren't such weenies, and pushed back effectively against maga bigotry, would maga be so emboldened to threaten us all?

2) When will the Epstein Files be released?

