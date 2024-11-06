F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote, “Happiness … is only the first hour after the alleviation of some especially intense misery.” Even that cynical definition of happiness seems far off right now.

I’d already planned to take the rest of the week off for a quick vacation, but I’d hoped to leave you with something upbeat that I’d written while drinking something bubbly. Alas, that’s not to be, but I will have more to say next week.

