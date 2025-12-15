The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

theblackdog
2h

I hold out hope that the minute he dies his staff and advisors become so busy stabbing one another in the back that it slows down a lot of their evil plans

1 reply
BrandoG
2h

Trump’s clearly deteriorating (funny how people who have been politicians for decades don’t have melted hand syndrome from too many handshakes but ten years as a politician and Trump now needs MRIs because he’s shaking hands too much) but I think it’ll be a slow painful process…for the country.

The good news about a Vance presidency (if Trump DOES knock off before 2029) is his total lack of charisma and people skills will make it impossible for him to even lead a small staff let alone a fascist movement. Just look at that dork trying to order doughnuts. It’s like watching a 12 year old try to buy fetish porn with a fake ID.

6 replies
11 more comments...

