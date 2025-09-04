The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AJ Milne's avatar
AJ Milne
9h

The only conflict I feel is between my desire his regime fails as soon as possible and he suffers as much as possible.

He is one man. He cannot be in shrieking agony long enough to atone for what he has done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
llamaspit's avatar
llamaspit
10h

I'll settle for a long, painful, miserable decline. Long enough for him to see how much he is hated over and over again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Robinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture