Linda1961 is woke and proud
Jeffries has been a big disappointment.

You are right about video over text in 2025, at least for most people, especially younger ones. I am an exception, don't know if it's my age, 64, or that I'm just different, but it's easier for me to remember text, to the extent that I can remember anything these days, and easier to refer back to if I need a refresher. However, I realize that is not true for a majority of Americans. Dems should act accordingly. Use text by all means, but mostly use videos and make them short (under 5 minutes) to get your point across. Longer videos can be used as well, but make most of them short so as not to lose your audience.

You mentioned consultants, I have felt since the election that Dems should fire theirs, and maybe some have, but most have not, which is why we get such crap from Jeffries, but you are no doubt right that he agrees with the consultants.

Your analysis about Jeffries "strongly worded tweet" is spot on, and on what he SHOULD have focused on as well.

Wm Dawg
Yes ! More of calling out the Dems of the duopoly’s “ Status quo” caucus . Please and thank you!!

