Donald Trump announced on Monday that he’s firing Lisa Cook from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, which The New York Times described as “an extraordinary step” and “legally dubious,” which translated into normal person means that Trump is attempting an illegal seizure of the Federal Reserve.

Trump has no grounds or authority to fire Cook, so he’s baselessly accused her of mortgage fraud. Unlike Trump himself, Cook has not been charged or convicted of fraud or any other crime. Trump is furious with Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who won’t do his insane bidding, and he wants to illegally take control of the entire Federal Reserve and force it to cut interest rates. This would create an “economic sugar rush” that might have short-term political benefit for Trump but would inevitably result in higher inflation and overall market instability. This is why the Federal Reserve’s independence is so important.

This is what Americans need to understand, so let’s Gilligan Cut to Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries’s tone-deaf response.

The first problem here is that Jeffries’s statement is a passionless collection of focus-group tested words. I repeat again that this is 2025, and video content consistently boasts higher engagement rates. Users are far more inclined to like, share, and comment on video posts compared to text messages and still images. According to a 2020 article on storytelling through video, viewers retain 95 percent of a video's message compared to just 10 percent when reading the text. I know and have worked with liberals who don’t watch video messages, but they are not the voters Democrats need to reach. They are already locked in. We must connect with the generation that’s not afraid of fire.

Jeffries also frames this as all about Lisa Cook, rather than voters, who’ll get clobbered with an inflation tax if Trump has his way.

Dr. Lisa Cook is the first Black woman ever to serve on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Donald Trump is trying to remove her without a shred of credible evidence that she has done anything wrong.

Trump is a racist, but in this instance, you would struggle to prove a racial discrimination claim in even the most liberal environment. Trump likely targeted Cook because he believed the BS mortgage fraud claim provided a reasonable pretense for his illegal termination. Also, there’s no evidence that Trump would have an issue with Cook if she were willing to play ball. He seems fine with Black people who are as corrupt as he is. (Also, Jeffries would likely object if people made a point of mentioning he refuses to endorse the first Muslim Democratic nominee for New York mayor.)

Jeffries goes on:

To the extent anyone is unfit to serve in a position of responsibility because of deceitful and potentially criminal conduct, it is the current occupant of the White House. The American people are not buying your phony projection and slander of a distinguished public servant.

I guess we’re back to not actually referring to Trump by name, like he’s Sauron or Prince during his symbol period. This also accomplishes little. It just makes you look dotty. Jeffries wasn’t even consistent about it.

Subscribe to my YouTube!

So, we get that Trump has unfairly maligned a “distinguished public servant” who is also a Black woman. I’m all for humanizing issues, but in this case, we could benefit from focusing on more than one human. Make it clear why it matters to your pocketbook if the Federal Reserve is stocked with Trump’s cronies who just print more money whenever he demands. (Trump boasted on Tuesday that he’ll soon have a “majority” of his own nominees on the board of governors — not sure if that includes Powell, who he forgot he appointed.)

Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is a Black woman Trump has racistly targeted, posted more relevant remarks on social media: “When Trump tries to fire Fed officials like Lisa Cook, it’s your 401(k), mortgage, and savings on the line. He is trying to hijack an independent institution that stabilizes our economy to serve his own political interests *once again.*”

Anyway, Jeffries’s entire statement is rooted in what Democratic consultants and donors insist is compelling. It’s probably for the best that we don’t have to watch a video of Jeffries saying these words out loud. I’d suggest that Jeffries fire his comms team, but I think they are giving him the scripts he demands. It’s like how a TV show goes downhill whenever the lead actor becomes a “consulting executive producer.” Even when he speaks on camera, Jeffries sounds like an animated PowerPoint slide.

Sunday, during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, Jeffries repeated more consultant-driven talking points about how Trump’s authoritarian invasion of U.S. cities is a “distraction” and a “game.” (Watch below.)

The “We Need A Distraction” trope usually involves someone making a scene so that their associates can rob a bank or download state secrets. Invading Chicago and New York isn’t the same as showing some leg to distract the security guard. It’s the actual bank robbery.

As a communicator and political leader, Jeffries reminds me of that scene from When Harry Met Sally when Harry (Billy Crystal) insists that Sally (Meg Ryan) never had great sex with an old boyfriend.

HARRY: No, no, you did not have great sex with Sheldon. SALLY: I did too. HARRY: No you didn’t. A Sheldon can do your income taxes, if you need a root canal, Sheldon’s your man... but humpin’ and pumpin’ is not Sheldon’s strong suit. It’s the name. ‘Do it to me Sheldon, you’re an animal Sheldon, ride me big Sheldon.’ Doesn't work.

Hakeem Jeffries is the Sheldon of politics, and we are an unsatisfied Sally Albright.

Share

Democrats should leave Jeffries to root canal-related matters, but I’ve noticed a disturbing acceptance that Jeffries will remain the House Democratic leader and, if all goes well in the midterms, the next speaker. Some folks have suggested primarying him, which I don’t oppose, but I would note that Kevin McCarthy was denied his gavel without losing his seat. Steve Scalise and Tom Emmer also lost their shot at the speakership. There were enough Republicans willing to vote against them.

Republicans were equally ruthless prior to flipping the House in 1994. Rep. Bob Michel from Illinois was House Republican leader from 1981 through 1994 and had served in the House for 38 years. There was no room for the bipartisan dealmaker in Newt Gingrich’s Republican Revolution, so Michel retired without ever serving in a Republican-controlled House. “Nice-Guy Bob Michel Will Missed,” the Milwaukee Journal wrote not long after this scene from Glengarry Glen Ross was filmed.

From today until midterms, I’d like to see current and aspiring House Democrats pressed on whether they’ll commit to new leadership with new ideas. Now’s not the time for Speaker Sheldon.

Join me at Bluesky

Donate/Subscribe Via Paypal

Donate/Subscribe through Venmo