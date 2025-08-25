The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BrandoG's avatar
BrandoG
40m

I sometimes wonder how this era would have gone if there was a functioning opposition party. The intraparty combat right now suggests this is a fight between Left and Center, as though we are turning off voters because we’re too far Left or not Left enough. I think the problem is more that we show constant weakness and convey the image of pampered elites—it’s galling because the Republicans are the ones actually serving the elite, but image can overcome reality. When our side gives focus grouped responses to everything, talks about class politics in a way that’s suited more for a college lecture hall than the lawn chairs outside a gas station, and responds to Trump’s WWE act with “we will fight back” but no follow-up, it’d be more surprising if we were popular.

I hope Democrats win the midterms by default because they’re sure not winning it on the merits.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Linda1961 is woke and proud's avatar
Linda1961 is woke and proud
25m

I am blaming the lack of fight from many Dems, although that is changing, and Dems reliance on consistently wrong and expensive political consultants and focus groups.

It's interesting reading about those numbers, yet seeing TACO freak out about the midterms to such an extent that he's already gotten Texas to gerrymander their House seats even more in favor of the repubs. His "policies" are so unpopular (and Epstein continues to be an anchor around his neck, no matter what he does) that an unpopular party just might beat his party in the midterms.

If only all elected Dems would take up the fight, like Newsom, AOC, Warren, Sanders, Crockett, and Moore have done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Robinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture