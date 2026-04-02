The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
4d

Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, which these "serious" Dems ignore. Yes, she lost, because of the undemocratic Electoral Collage, but a woman can win the popular vote in this country. As Late Blooming pointed out, women have won, even in red states. They also ignore what you pointed out - Biden's own numbers were awful, but VP Harris improved on them so much, that down ballot Dems did much better than expected. trump barely beat a Black woman who only campaigned for 107 days, whereas he had been running since he lost (and he knew it) in 2020. "Serious" Dems need to get out of their bubble, ditch their consultants and focus groups, so that they can interact with struggling Americans. Be bold, Dems! You used to be - back in FDR's time, which is before most of us were born.

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Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
4dEdited

This type of thinking ignores the fact that smart, capable women and nonwhite/nonChristian candidates of all stripes win elections every day, and for chief executive positions, even in red states. It's flatly nonsense. Nikki Haley would have wiped the floor with Joe Biden in a normal year. Stop fretting about what your candidate looks like and concentrate on putting forth the candidate who best represents the party and articulates the message. If that's a white Christian man, perfect! Also perfect if it's a Native American lesbian. It will matter to a small amount of voters in the country, but those people weren't going to vote for you regardless.

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