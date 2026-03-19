The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
5h

First, a disclaimer: anything Third Way is against I am nearly automatically for even though, like Stephen, I don't think they're always wrong. But they are running an old playbook that voters have clearly already rejected, business as usual that Joe Biden tried and failed to resurrect and was a big reason Harris failed IMO-it certainly wasn't because her positions were "radically leftist". I personally think an AOC candidate could wipe the floor in 2028-young, charismatic, big ideas that don't involve wars of choice-especially if that candidate vows that justice will be metered out unmercifully to the band of thugs we have in there now.

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belfryo's avatar
belfryo
3hEdited

Exactly. And the most important feature is that if she became dem POTUS candidate, she would have done so by winning a robust primary. Whoever wins the primary is, BY DEFINITION the strongest candidate to run against the republican candidate

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