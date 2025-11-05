The Play Typer Guy

BrandoG
9h

Seems an all around rejection of Trump and his miserable party. Dems won every race, and in “safe” blue areas like NYC overperformed. Voters are sending a message, and Republicans should consider the wisdom of sticking by their demented creep monster—if we have free elections after this. Remember, their gerrymandering schemes only work if they can hold relatively tight red districts—if Dems overperform again, they’d end up flipping even more seats than the pre-gerrymandered map.

And shame on Schumer et al for not endorsing Mamdani the moment he won the nomination. He’s your damn nominee! If you seriously believe he’s antisemitic, show your receipts. If being critical of Israel is now disqualifying for even a local office, then our party is screwed. Israel gets no vote here.

Linda1961 is woke and proud
9h

It seems to have finally dawned on trump that voters blame the repubs for the shutdown, but, as noted, he won't negotiate to end it. Even with last night's shellacking, he thinks that it's still a winning issue for him.

As for not being on the ballot, he wan't officially, but he endorsed a lot of candidates, most of whom, if not all, lost, and is constantly in the news, and makes everything about himself, including elections that he's not running in. So he was on the ballot, unofficially, that is.

The midterms are always a referendum on the sitting president, so he will definitely be unofficially on the ballot next year. Unless he gets his shit together to end the shutdown, restore SNAP benefits, restore the Obamacare subsidies, stop his tariff nonsense, and stop waging war on American cities, his second term will be over. He's incapable of getting his shit together, and no one around him is capable of making him do so, even if they wanted to.

Finally, what the ever loving fuck is wrong with mainstream Dems?

