Sherry
2h

We going back to fear of Muslims again? Upsetting the “natural order” of the Dem playbook sure seems to scare those who have gone before. When we tell our elected representatives what we want they refuse to believe us seemingly to tell us what we DO want to fit their agenda.

Also too being Black has much to do with it too I suspect. The deeper part unsaid it that I truly believe. It’s a sad shame that I feel like I go to that A LOT but so much evidence leads me to think this.

I like this guy. I’d love to think that he can make the changes but I fear that he will be thwarted in his efforts. And just going to Synagogues to actually meet his constituents says something.

Erin
2h

The silence or even "pragmatic" bigotry-lite on the part of Dems about so much of this is making me and my partner reconsider who we'll vote for in the future. I know in our system it's a binary choice, but what the fuck is the point if all we get are "fascist" and "room-temperature tap water who will get rolled by the fascists" on the menu?

My partner and I are both trans. She's deep in the scared camp, and finds it hard to go out and live life at all. She doesn't want to use public restrooms anymore because she doesn't want to become a target. I "pass" well as cisgender so my attitude to all this is more informed by sheer cussedness and "they can fucking make me" but I'm scared, too, that I won't have a country to live in within months. We already can't get correct passports, and possibly can't get any passport at all, depending on what SCOTUS decides.

We need a party out there that isn't so afraid of "norms" and their own goddamn shadows to finally stand up and fight like hell and tell these Nazis to go fuck themselves and die.

