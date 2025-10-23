The Play Typer Guy

I really don’t get the resistance to Mamdani among many Democrats. To the extent his policy ideas are bad, they’re unlikely to be implemented and even if they were, NYC already is the product of so many bad policies I don’t see how anyone would notice.

So it comes down to this phony antisemitism shit, that most Jews aren’t buying because they know the moment a bad faith right winger pretends to care about Jews, that’s when you better watch out. The ADL in its new phase of “fascists are ok so long as they hate Arabs, yes this is a well thought out position, why do you keep asking me that?” may be smearing him because he’s Muslim and pro-Palestine but any Democrats dumb enough to fall for that shit are in no position to fight for this country.

It's funny how the most insane people in America keep telling us a calm, collected, intelligent and well spoken guy like Zohran Mamdani, who can clearly articulate sensible ideas that can appeal to most Americans, is somehow "extreme" and "deranged," all while a certifiable nutcase playing king is the highest elected official in the country.

America has long lost the plot.

