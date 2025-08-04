Last Monday, a gunman openly carrying a AR-15-style rifle walked into a Midtown Manhattan building and fatally shot four people. The New York Times somehow spun this horrible act of violence as a negative for mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Jeffery C. Mays wrote, “Monday’s mass shooting may put concerns over gun violence back on voters’ minds, and have already lead some to scrutinize Mr. Mamdani for his views on policing.” Mays helpfully quotes an objective party offering this scrutiny — Mamdani’s opponent Andrew Cuomo: “He clearly does not understand what public safety is all about,” said the known sex pest whose clock Mamdani just cleaned in the Democratic primary. Cuomo’s still in the race, though. He has a problem with accepting “no.”

Jared Epstein, a real estate executive who supports anyone but Mamdani, has also seized on the gun massacre for political gain. Epstein told the Times, “This tragedy is not just a moment of mourning; it’s a call to reject policies that would make our city even more vulnerable.” (I think for the dead people’s families this is almost exclusively a moment of mourning.)

It might interest you to know that Zohran Mamdani isn’t the current mayor. That’s Eric Adams, a former cop who ran on an overtly pro-police platform. He never once hurt cops’ feelings like former Mayor Bill de Blasio, who dared showed remorse for victims of police violence. The Adams administration is a perpetual cop-humping machine, which was supposed to usher in a new Golden Age of peace and prosperity for New York tourists.

Adams increased the city’s police budget while slashing funds for almost everything else. Last year, he added 1,600 new police officers, bringing the total number of NYPD officers to almost 34,000. (Watch below.)

Last December, a gunman ambushed and fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside his Midtown Manhattan hotel. This also happened under Adams’ Happy Cop administration.

One of the four people murdered last Monday was 36-year-old NYPD officer Didarul Islam. He’d served in the department for three and a half years and was working at the Midtown building in a private security role, according to officials. An immigrant from Bangladesh, Islam was a father of two with a third on the way.

Charlie Kirk and Laura Loomer had immediately blamed Muslims for the shooting before any actual details emerged, including the fact that the slain officer was Muslim. The Times could have reported on how Muslim immigrants are a vital part of the New York City community and Mamdani has been subject to gross Islamophobic smears during this campaign. However, the Times is seemingly too busy aiding and abetting the anti-Mamdani movement.

Real estate titans, financiers, and people who look bad on TikTok are desperate to stop Mamdani. The problem is that he’s very popular and his opponents aren’t. That’s democracy for you. A new NYC mayor general election poll from Adam Carlson’s Zenith Polls and Public Progress shows Mamdani with a 28-point lead in a five-way race.

Despite Cuomo’s persistent fantasies, Mamdani outright beats the disgraced former governor in a head-to-head match by 12 points. He beats the disgraced current mayor in a head-to-head match by 27 points. Cuomo does have a remote Dumb And Dumber chance if Adams and Republican Curtis Silwa both drop out and Cuomo manages to significantly boost turnout from lower propensity moderate and conservative voters who don’t mind sex pests. However, this is Andrew Cuomo boosting turnout:

Meanwhile, a recent poll that the Times no doubt grudgingly reported shows that more than 60 percent of New York voters have a negative view of Adams, who’s wholly corrupt, and more than 50 percent have a negative view of Cuomo, the corrupt sex pest.

Mamdani leads among all ethnic groups, including Jewish and Black New Yorkers (the latter tends to support the Democratic nominee over sour grapes sex pests). He has overwhelming leads among young people and men, groups Democrats are paying consultants millions to figure out how to reach. Yet, big-money donors are willing to pay even more to try to stop Mamdani.

“Fighting Mamdani is expensive,” former New York lieutenant governor Betsy McCaughey told donors in a fundraising invitation. “But allowing him to win will cost you more.” (McCaughey is a Republican but was briefly a Democrat when politically convenient. She has a lot in common with Adams.)

Mamdani’s opponents are worried most about their own bank accounts and want to socialize their fears for the greatest impact. This is why they’ll eagerly exploit a recent tragedy if it means they can change the topic to “public safety.” They believe this is Mamdani’s biggest area of weakness, and as Josh Lyman put it, “People think campaigns are about two competing answers to the same question. They’re not. They’re a fight over the question itself.”

Mamdani’s opponents know they can’t win on the question of who will at least try to improve the material conditions of all New Yorkers, so they are desperate to make the question “Who can keep you safe?” They think the crazy socialist can’t answer that question to the satisfaction of voters they’ll spend the next few months terrifying.

However, Mamdani has called their bluff and addressed the public safety issue directly, as if he’s running for mayor. (Watch below.)

Mamdani said, “Over the course of this race, I've been very clear about my view of public safety and the critical role police have in creating that. Public safety that officers are tasked with delivering while we asked them to respond to nearly every failure of the social safety net.”

He also deftly called out Cuomo’s callously opportunistic response to last Monday’s shooting. (Watch below.)

“I would say that for the former governor to have spent an entire day speaking almost exclusively about me and barely about the New Yorkers who have been killed is indicative of the very politics New Yorkers want to leave in the past,” he said.

Mamdani’s very good at this. That makes his opponents’ fears real, but it doesn’t mean New Yorkers have any reason to share them.

