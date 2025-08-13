The New York Times reported last week that Donald Trump spoke with Andrew Cuomo shortly after the sex pest lost the Democratic primary. Trump is considering intervening in the mayoral race. That’s possibly good news for Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, considering that most New Yorkers hate Trump. However, Trump doesn’t really do traditional politics. His form of “intervention” usually involves blatant corruption and gangster thuggery. He’d just try to have Mamdani deported.

When this story broke, Cuomo insisted it was fake news, and he didn’t want Trump’s support or help.

“The last contact was when I called to leave best wishes (after) the attempted assassination,” Cuomo said. “I would not seek his endorsement. I wouldn’t accept his endorsement.”

Meanwhile, Cuomo has decided to act even more like Trump because his approval ratings aren’t low enough. He’s started trolling Mamdani online or at least his intern is sending mean tweets that only remind voters that Cuomo’s an out-of-touch scumbag.

Trump also denied speaking with Cuomo but he’s a 79-year-old known liar who likes to wander around the White House roof. He’s not a reliable source. Besides, a disgruntled Democrat running as a sore loser independent candidate after primary voters rejected him is not unprecedented. The late Sen. Joe Lieberman did the exact same thing after losing the 2006 Senate primary, and he later admitted that he had support from the sitting Republican President George W. Bush.

Lieberman revealed in his 2021 book The Centrist Solution how Karl Rove contacted him after he lost the primary and said, “The ‘Boss’ asked me to call you ... he knows that the political problems you are having are because you have stayed strong on the war in Iraq. So, he wanted me to tell you that if you lose today and run in November, we will help you in any way we can.”

The Times claims that the billionaire donors propping up disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and disgraced sitting Mayor Eric Adams believe Trump could help consolidate the anti-Mamdani vote behind a single puppet. This is magical thinking: Polls show Mamdani still beating Cuomo in a head-to-head race, because Cuomo sucks, and even if Trump successfully pressured Adams and Republican Curtis Silva Curtis Sliwa into dropping out of the race, they could never convincingly campaign on Cuomo’s behalf. There’s a reason most comic book supervillain team-ups always failed.

During a heated press conference, Mamdani condemned Cuomo for his phone date with Trump: “It is time for us to make clear that what this city deserves is a mayor who when he sees Donald Trump attacking the people of this city will stand up and fight back against that vision, who will not get on the phone with the architect of that vision.”

Subscribe to my YouTube!

Cuomo has already indicated a willingness to collaborate with Trump. He recently told a gathering of 50 corporate executives, all primed to laugh maniacally, “I think [Trump] wants to be accepted by New York City, and I think there’s an opportunity there.”

“I know, personally, he doesn’t want to fight with me,” Cuomo added. “Personally, I don’t want to fight with him, right? So I don’t think he’s going to be eager to create a conflict with us.”

This is simultaneously morally bankrupt and incredibly naive, as if you’d cast Navin Johnson from The Jerk as the new lead in a Godfather sequel. Trump thrives on conflict, and you can only avoid a fight with him by surrendering fully to his fascism. Even California Gov. Gavin Newsom understands this.

“You can’t work with Donald Trump,” Newsom said in June. “You can only work for him. And I will not. I refuse to work for Donald Trump.”

Cuomo has no such scruple. As Mamdani said, Cuomo’s playing the “jester for a wannabe king.” He’s 67 years old but he’ll still debase himself for whatever power and influence he believes Trump will give him. Cuomo has no actual leverage with Trump, who clearly sees him as a tool to control the city that despises him. (Kamala Harris clobbered Trump in New York City, even as the state overall moved five points to the right compared to 2020.)

“Today we learned Andrew Cuomo is directly coordinating with Donald Trump, even as this President sends masked agents to rip our neighbors off the streets and guts the social services so many New Yorkers rely on,” Mamdani said last week. “It’s disqualifying and a betrayal of our city.”

This craven behavior actually bolsters the arguments Mamdani is making. An oligarchy is a system of government where a small number of wealthy elites rule. That is incompatible with true democracy, which is why America’s oligarchs can so easily find common cause with Trump’s fascist state.

Last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook bestowed Trump a 24 karat-gold “made in America” gift/bribe/tribute (pick your poison). Cook has a personal net worth of $2.4 billion but apparently he can’t afford dignity.

Billionaire CEOs are already publicly genuflecting before Trump. It’s not a shock that they’re conspiring with him privately. Nor is it shocking that they consider Mamdani a greater threat to their interests that Trump, who isn’t just a fascist but an economic illiterate whose policies are tanking the economy, for normal people at least.

Zohran Mamdani might open some city-run groceries in food deserts. He might make the bus free for everyone. (These are all still very big “mights.) What is certain is that Andrew Cuomo will surrender New York City’s sovereignty to Trump on one of Tim Cook’s 24-karat gold bases. Trump will score a victory that his Confederate hero Robert E. Lee never achieved.

It's objectively bad, scandalous even, to have supported — even if tacitly — a candidate for New York mayor who is an obvious stalking horse for Trump, the very same fascist Democrats have spent a decade insisting they will fight if you only send them more money.

Now is the time that New York’s supposed Democratic leaders — Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, Kirsten Gillibrand — should speak out, but they remain strategically silent. They don’t dare risk offending their true constituents, the business leaders who will eagerly sell our freedom for their financial gain.

Join me at Bluesky

Donate/Subscribe Via Paypal

Donate/Subscribe through Venmo