The Play Typer Guy

Cateck
6h

video tours of Manhattan homes only billionaires can afford

This shit, going back to Robin Leach is part of why we are here. People watch this wealth porn with stars in their eyes and think its good. Its not. We should be a society where people who do good are celebrated, not psychopaths who hoard resources to the detriment of millions. And which rich asshole was right there at the begining with his golden toilets on the Lifestyles bullshit show? I have hated that man forever.

Linda1961 is woke and proud
3h

The Roosevelts came along before there was such a thing as billionaires, but both TR and FDR were millionaires. Yet, they were progressive on many issues, and helped the non-millionaire Americans enjoy a better standard of living. FDR helped my Grandpa get his dignity back, thanks to FDR's policies, Grandpa got a job (it was the Depression) and was able to provide for his family, which had just increased with the birth of my mother.

It's too bad that today's GOP doesn't have the likes of TR, or even of Eisenhower, in its ranks.

