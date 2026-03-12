Why The Disinformation Soup Is So Poisonous

Clinical psychologist Julie Hotard joins me to discuss the ongoing right-wing disinformation campaign, and how even well-meaning Democrats are poisoning themselves on a steady diet of the disinformation “soup.” We delve into the causes — a fossilized leadership plus an equally out-of-touch consultant class.

Some Highlights From Our Conversation

Julie explains how effective propaganda turns lies into a twisted form of “truth.”

Fox News isn’t just a shameless propaganda outlet. It openly controls the Republican Party.

Julie shares my position that Democrats shouldn’t go on Fox News, where they serve as controlled opposition. As detailed in the book The Loudest Voice in the Room: How the Brilliant, Bombastic Roger Ailes Built Fox News--and Divided a Country, Rupert Murdoch tasked Roger Ailes with creating Fox News for the sole purpose of making more people vote Republican, and no Democrat should delude themselves that they can “beat the house.”

Fox News already has a pervasive influence in society. We shouldn’t normalize it.

