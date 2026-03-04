How The Search For Self Became The Performance Of Self: A Discussion With Author Patricia Martin

Author Patricia Martin joins me to discuss her new book, Will the Future Like You? Reflections on the Age of Hyper-reinvention. Martin has written four books, and her work has been featured in Harvard Business Review, Huffington Post, The New York Times, and Psyche Magazine.

She holds an MFA in non-fiction from Bennington College, with post-graduate work in medical narrative at Duke University. She holds workshops in Jungian theory at the C. G. Jung Institute of Chicago and hosts the podcast Jung in the World.

Some highlights from our conversation.

“How other people see us is how we see ourselves,” Patricia observes about our social media culture. “We have given the algorithm permission to define us.”

Our consciousness is for sale, and social media is the supply chain.

Patricia raises the idea that modern society is in the grips of what Freud termed a cultural “death drive.”

Will the Future Like You?: Reflections on the Age of Hyper-Reinvention is available on March 5 wherever you purchase books.

