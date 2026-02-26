Why We Should Welcome Anyone Late To The 'Trump's A Fascist Loon' Party

The Wall Street Journal article reported recently that some young voters are starting to regret their vote for Donald Trump, who set the world on fire and didn’t even lower the price of eggs. A new poll finds 58 percent of voters under 30 disapprove of his job performance.

This is actually good news, if you’re up for Democrats winning elections. I know many liberals insist that Trump won because he’s a racist, sexist bigoted fool rather than in spite of those obvious character flaws. However, if all 2024 Trump voters wanted him to Make American Antebellum Again, he’d enjoy much higher approval. I don’t need to like former Trump voters to accept them in a winning coalition. It’s like Buffy teaming up with Spike in that epic Season 2 finale of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Spike’s motivations were self-centered and hardly noble, but ultimately, he still helped her save the world. (Watch below.)

Friend of the podcast Cliston Brown joins me to discuss the Wall Street Journal’s findings and more in a lively chat that’s well worth your time. Here endeth the lesson.

Some highlights from our conversation

We discuss whether online shaming might feel good but isn’t the most effective persuasion tactic.

Why Democrats too often fall victim to “silver bullet” thinking.

Why John Fetterman’s curious Senate career likely ends after one term.

