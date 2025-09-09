The Play Typer Guy

llamaspit
2h

Yet another great column!

This is the part that rings totally true to me-" They don’t want to reach consensus. They want to subdue."

For the true MAGA, there is no reaching them with logic or policy points, so don't waste your time or mental energy. But there are plenty of others out there who can be reached, if only to get them off their asses to vote in their own self interest. And (as Cateck says) there are lots of winning issues that real leaders in the Democratic party should be putting forth. People should be told that the government can help them, not just put its boot on their neck.

Cateck
2h

I disagree with liberals who summarily condemn all Trump 2024 voters as irredeemable.

Oh hi, that would be me!

The more than 77 million Trump 2024 voters are a political reality we can’t ignore

YES WE CAN! We need to get the 90 million eligible voters who sat out 24 to get off their asses and vote. And to do that, we need a vision of the future that people can get excited for. Medicare for all, UBI, guaranteed housing for everybody, free education all the way through, actual gun control, these are things people want, yet I don't hear anybody in Dem leadership talking about them. And to the fucking stupid question "how do we pay for all that" I say TAX THE RICH! They want to go back to the 1950's? We'll give them the 50's tax rates. After all, that is exactly how we got to be such a great country until Reagan came along and started fucking everything up.

