What's Happening In Texas With Special Guest Sara Spector

The Texas Democratic and Republican primaries are March 3. It looks like normal terrible Republican John Cornyn will lose his job because he was almost respectable — at least on gun safety. The only thing standing in the way of Ken Paxton becoming a U.S. senator — a terrifying thought — is either House Rep. Jasmine Crockett or state Rep. James Talarico.

Both Democrats are sane and rational, so we should rally behind whoever wins. Unfortunately, the primary has become somewhat of a fractious slap fight. Some of Crockett’s supporters have outright accused Talarico of racism — and this isn’t limited to very online liberals but includes former Senate nominee Colin Allred. If Crockett wins, does she accept the endorsement of someone she not-so-subtly accused of racism? And if Talarico wins, does Crockett endorse someone she just reported to HR?

Texas was always a reach for Democrats, even in a terrible year for Republicans. However, the Democratic primary has also become a proxy fight for the direction the party takes in 2028: Will Democrats only nominate straight white male Christians — although there are a few of them in the United States — or will they only run base-driven campaigns without any appeals to the center? I wouldn’t necessarily blame them, considering Republicans attempted a coup when Joe Biden was elected. His platform was “unity” and “forgiveness,” and a MAGA mob stormed the Capitol. I think Democrats won’t forget that, and with Donald Trump starting illegal wars abroad and committing war crimes at home against Americans who dare live in states that voted against him, primary voters might side with the candidate who comes ready to fight, not reach across the aisle (where the vultures gather).

For now, though, let’s focus on this specific primary in Texas. Joining me for a deep dive is Midland County criminal defense attorney and political pundit Sara Spector.

Some highlights from our conversation

Why outreach is key for Democrats in Texas.

Talarico had some success with an unlikely audience in right-wing Midland.

I’m not pleased with the mudslinging in this race. It doesn’t help anyone.

If you’re a Texas Democrat, please vote tomorrow and remember to come back in November, regardless of the outcome. Oh, and I should clarify that if no one clears 50 percent in the Democratic or Republican primaries, the “party” continues until the May 26 runoff.

