The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Pexas Teat's avatar
Pexas Teat
4h

It's interesting to read this and to understand better about how Janet Jackson was able to take control of her life and not be a stunted, damaged child molester like Michael Jackson.

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Freezoom's avatar
Freezoom
5h

Happy 60th birthday Janet !

- Ekinox

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