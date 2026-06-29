The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
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"I’m sick of hearing from Republicans and Democrats alike that the “best” Americans are exclusive to the Midwest. I appreciate that Captain America was a working-class kid from Brooklyn, and Spider-Man is a working-class kid from Queens."

Thank you!

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Cateck
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We thought about going to see Supergirl this weekend but we already bought presale tickets for The Odyssey and I didn't feel like shelling out another $40 for two tickets for a matinee showing. I remember when matinees were like $5 and that wasn't that long ago.

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