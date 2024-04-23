The Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake’s request to ban electronic vote count machines. It was yet another frivolous suit from the reigning champion of nuisance suits, and not even the current MAGA-fied Supreme Court was interested.

It wasn’t a good day for Kari Lake, but she deserves worse. During a Newsmax interview, Lake responded to a clip of Hillary Clinton calling out Donald Trump as a wannabe dictator with a giant crush on Vladimir Putin, who does everything Trump wishes he could do, including killing his political enemies.

“That’s really rich coming from a woman like Hillary Clinton,” she said. “How many of her friends have mysteriously died or committed suicide?”

The answer is “none,” you ghoul.

She then took an anti-Semitic swipe at Marc Elias and “[George] Soros-backed attorneys,” who she accused of “meddling” in Arizona elections, particularly her own.

“Then know they can’t win on their policies,” she said, straining to be heard over the tiny violin concerto in the background. “They know they can’t win on that so they have to try every other measure to try to control the government. It’s comical that Hillary is talking about Trump wanting to kill his opponents.”

Lake’s definition of “humor” is lacking. There’s nothing amusing about Trump’s stated intention to unleash hell on his political opponents.

“I just want to say,” she went on, “as I’m speaking about this topic I want everyone out there to know that the brakes on my car have recently been checked and they work. I’m not suicidal. Hillary, I don't mean any harm to you, please don't send your henchmen out to me. We understand what you’re about.”

This former “journalist” just smeared Clinton with slander that was stale when I was in college and could eat past midnight. The pernicious right-wing conspiracy that Clinton routinely has people killed ignores all evidence to the contrary, like her almost 50-year marriage to Bill Clinton. She didn’t even divorce him after she found out about Monica Lewinsky, let alone have him whacked.

Lake has had the “Hillary’s gonna kill me” bit in her repertoire for a while. Just before losing the 2020 Arizona governor’s election, she told Fox News, “I was a little concerned today when I saw Hillary badmouthing me. She looked angry and scared … I want you to know I’m in perfect health, my brakes in my car are in good shape, and I’m not suicidal.”

Why Kari Lake is so gross (in this instance)

The Hillary Homicides conspiracy originates with the late Vince Foster, a longtime friend of the Clintons who lived across the street from Bill when they were kids. A successful Arkansas attorney, he hired Hillary at the Rose Law Firm in the late 1970s. When Bill was elected president, he appointed Foster as deputy White House Counsel under Bernard Nussbaum.

Although, as the Washington Post wrote, he’d risen to the “pinnacle of the Arkansas legal establishment,” Foster was far less successful at the White House. He didn’t have much political experience and struggled in Washington D.C. without his wife and youngest son. He was responsible for vetting potential administration appointees, and the pressure caused him significant anxiety. He’d signed off on Zoë Baird, Clinton’s first pick for attorney general who withdrew her nomination when it was learned that she and her husband had hired undocumented immigrants as a nanny and a chauffeur. The second attorney general nominee Kimba Wood had also hired an undocumented immigrant as a nanny (though it was technically legal at the time), but by this point, the press was full of “Nannygate” stories. Wood also withdrew. (The White House was annoyed that Wood hadn’t told them about the nanny when directly asked but she insisted she hadn’t misled them. She’s a lawyer, of course, so it’s possible that while her answers were “legally accurate,” she didn’t “volunteer information.”) Foster had also vetted Lani Guinier, who Clinton picked as assistant attorney general for civil rights. Her nomination failed after a successful right-wing hit job.

In May 1993, Foster resigned from the Country Club of Little Rock, which had an all-white membership, an obvious source of embarrassment for the Clinton administration. Foster’s challenges only worsened over the summer, as the Wall Street Journal slammed him personally in editorials, and he feared having to testify in a congressional hearing over the White House travel office matter (another scandal with the “gate” suffix).

Spiraling further into depression, Foster killed himself at Fort Marcy Park in Virginia on July 20, 1993. He was 48. His death was ruled a suicide, because that’s what it was. It was a horrible tragedy that horrible people only made worse for his loved ones. Clinton haters decided to posthumously cast Foster in a salacious soap opera. There were multiple (needless) investigations into his death, and even Independent Counsel Ken Starr concluded that it was a suicide in a report he released in October 1997. Sheila Foster Anthony, Vince’s sister, criticized Starr for dragging out the investigation and enabling “ridiculous conspiracy theories proffered by those with a profit or political motive.” Brett Kavanaugh, who’d worked for Starr, had argued for expanding the original Whitewater investigation to also include Foster’s death and possibly Hillary’s Bigfoot connections.

“We are currently investigating Vincent Foster’s death to determine, among other things, whether he was murdered in violation of federal criminal law,” Kavanaugh wrote to Starr and six other officials in a memo offering legal justification for the probe. “[I]t necessarily follows that we must have the authority to fully investigate Foster’s death.”

One of the “ridiculous conspiracy theories” about Foster’s death conceded that it was suicide but that he killed himself to avoid testifying against crime boss Hillary Clinton. (It’s the A Few Good Men theory.)

It was also theorized that Foster and Hillary were lovers — unfounded, repulsive gossip that Foster’s widow and children had to endure. During the 2016 presidential campaign, author Dean Arnold published the book Hillary and Vince: a story of love, death, and cover-up. (There was no love affair or cover-up.) This drek features a positive blurb from former Republican Sen. Bob Corker: “Dean Arnold has a unique way of capturing the essence of an issue and communicating it through his clear but compelling style of writing.”

Of course, Donald Trump couldn’t resist defaming a dead man’s memory. He told the Washington Post in May 2016, “[Foster] had intimate knowledge of what was going on. He knew everything that was going on and then all of a sudden he committed suicide.”

“I don’t bring [Foster] up because I don’t know enough to really discuss it,” Trump said while discussing it. “I will say there are people who continue to bring it up because they think it was absolutely a murder. I don’t do that because I don’t think it’s fair.”

Foster Anthony responded to Trump’s callous remarks in a Post op-ed. She wrote that it was “beyond contempt that a politician would use a family tragedy to further his candidacy … How wrong. How irresponsible. How cruel.”

But that’s MAGA for you. The Right dogpiled Foster when he was alive and has used his corpse as a political cudgel for more than 30 years. Now, like everyone else on the so-called “Clinton body count” list, Foster’s an easy punchline for people like Kari Lake. He deserved better. She does not.

