The Play Typer Guy

Late Blooming
Janet Mills is my governor. She is terming out, nearly 80 and had zero interest in running for Senate until Chuck Schumer practically threw himself in front of her car to get her to run-Graham Platner had already declared. Mills' reluctant entry into the race effectively iced out any other Dems here who might have been interested, leaving it a race of two. So, I would say, for people unhappy with their choices here...blame the Dem establishment, who once again had their finger on the pulse of a corpse. Janet Mills, at the tail of a long career, as a viable Senate candidate was dead before she started.

Platner is likely going to win the primary here unless Mills really turns it around somehow. But Susan Collins is a force, so no matter who wins the primary it will be an uphill battle to win a statewide general. Stay tuned.

Sherry
Democrats need someone who isn’t a fossil practically. Time for a changing of the guard.

