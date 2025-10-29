The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

belfryo
3hEdited

Honestly? The most concerning part of the Platner saga is his staff and campaign managers bailing on him. If this was the only thing I knew him and his campaign, it would possibly be enough of a red flag for me to not want to vote for him. They know Things that we don't know.

1 reply
Cansada
2h

The point of primaries should be to actually vet your possible candidates, not to pick one with branding you like and stick to them do or die.

It’s not the 🚩tattoo or the 🚩Reddit posts or the 🚩Blackwater-adjacent work history individually. It’s not even the fact that, unlike my less rural fellow progressives, I know how *wealthy* farmers like Platner actually are & thus don’t buy him as a working class hero.

It’s that the combination of all those things is giving people PLENTY of information to form a picture of how ❓it might be for either progressives or establishment Dems to rely on this guy. And that info is being provided well in advance of the primary where they could make a mistake we could all regret for years.

