Blackface Santa scholar Megyn Kelly was very upset with Oscar winner Charlize Theron’s recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“She decided to go on a podcast tour for some reason,” Kelly complained on her own, far less popular podcast. “[She] sat down with Call Her Daddy, the sex podcaster who interviewed Kamala Harris — all about how much they love abortions.”

Kamala Harris and host Alexandra Cooper discussed reproductive rights, yes, along with other relevant topics. However, Kelly is not known for her intellectual honesty. She used to work for Fox News, after all.

Cooper had asked Theron, who’s 49, to share her best sex advice with Cooper’s audience, which is a cool thing to see a younger woman asking an older woman. However, Goody Kelly thought it was “weird” and “shockingly inappropriate” for Theron to publicly discuss orgasms.

“She’s 49 years old, she’s trying to sound like she’s 26 years old,” Kelly ranted, as if women over 40 no longer have orgasms. “It feels weird. She’s one of our biggest stars, that’s true. Act like it. Have some class.”

Actually, there’s nothing less classy than trashing another woman for podcast views. No one forced Kelly to watch this interview, just like no one could force people to watch Megyn Kelly’s talk show on NBC.

You can check out the full Call Her Daddy interview below. Predictably, very sad men — and Megyn Kelly — are upset that Charlize Theron is happily living her best life. She probably also enjoys brunch.

Kelly particularly took issue with Theron’s reveal that she’d recently had a one-night-stand with a 26-year-old and “it was really fucking amazing and I’ve never done that and I was like, ‘Oh, this is great, OK.’ When I do [have a one-night stand], I’m like, ‘Oh, fuck yeah, I should have done this in my 20s.’”

Absurdly, Kelly claims, “I don’t think that Theron’s telling the truth about the 26-year-old.”

Charlize Theron is a year younger than I am, and she was the “it” girl in the late 1990s — appearing in two Woody Allen films before he probably lost interest. However, nostalgia doesn’t cloud my opinion. Just so we’re clear. This is Charlize Theron right now:

I would definitely have dated 49-year-old Theron when I was 26. She’s attractive, funny, and probably has an air-conditioned apartment with cable TV. Kelly is a horrible person, so 26-year-old me would’ve kept my distance and remained in my small, hot Upper West Side studio.

“I kind of call bullshit because I believe that Charlize Theron probably prefers women. That’s my belief,” Kelly said, without evidence beyond her own delusions. (Theron is sexually confident and a liberal, so she must be a lesbian! She probably installed her air conditioning unit by herself.) “Okay, I’m entitled to my opinion, and there’s no reason to get into the details as to why I believe it, but I believe it.”

You’re entitled to the opinion that Ringo was the best Beatle and “Don’t Pass Me By” was the band’s best work. However, you don’t get an “opinion” about someone’s sexual orientation. Besides, what self-respecting lesbian is going to lie about having sex with a straight 26-year-old man, who probably doesn’t even know how to use styling products correctly?

Kelly also feigned offense over Theron’s liberal use of the word “fuck,” which we will now use in a sentence: “Fuck you, Megyn Kelly”

“I love a good F-bomb,” Kelly said. “But every sentence? An F-bomb? 'F in this, F in that, F in God,’ what is that?”

This is all such blatant internalized misogyny or, in less academic terms, outright assholeness: Kelly is holding Theron up to puritanical standards that she doesn’t demand from men, especially Republicans. JD Vance, the actual sitting vice president, appeared on Theo Von’s podcast last month, just before Juneteenth, and joked about whether Frederick Douglass was gay. Trump consistently made gross sexual remarks on Howard Stern’s show — even about his own daughter, who he said Stern could call a “piece of ass.” Trump was older than Theron is now, and Kelly probably wouldn’t say that he was trying to “sound like he’s 26.” No, Trump’s vulgarity is often presented as evidence that he’s a “man of the people.”

“People can make their own minds up, [but] this is not how I would like to see our biggest stars behave,” Kelly said. “She’s on the opposite side of the aisle than we are politically, but you never see Julia Roberts do this kind of thing.”

Kelly endorsed Trump for president, and he publicly suggested that her menstrual cycle had driven her crazy. Anyway, Charlize Theron is under no legal or personal obligation to behave like Julia Roberts. Kelly sounds like some 90-year-old granny from 1985: “Why can’t young women today act more like that Vivien Leigh? She was a lady.”

You might recall that Theron played a sympathetic and thus highly fictionalized version of Kelly in 2019’s box office dud Bombshell (sometimes the titles are too predictive). To date, Megyn Kelly is the least likable person Charlize Theron has portrayed on screen, and yes, I’m aware of the movie Monster.

It probably didn’t help the film’s prospects that prior to its release, Kelly had publicly reminded everyone that she’s terrible. NBC had foolishly paid Kelly a lot of money to host her own talk show and work as an on-air correspondent. She was awful in both capacities. After publicly defending blackface and then grudgingly apologizing, Kelly was finally shown the door with a $69 million golden parachute.

Theron reportedly went to a lot of effort to capture Kelly’s humanity — though it’s unclear if Kelly herself ever located it.

“From afar it looks like we have nothing in common — obviously, I’m a liberal and a lot of these women have said things that have been deeply upsetting to me,” Theron told CNN. “But at the same time, as a woman, understanding what each of them went through and understanding what Megyn was facing, especially in those two weeks where she didn’t step forward and she didn’t support Gretchen [Carlson], that’s when I emotionally tapped into her because I started to see similarities between us, dare I say that.”

Theron’s acting approach is admirable but ultimately flawed because tapping into Kelly’s emotions is like cracking open a rotten watermelon. But maybe that’s why Kelly holds such a grudge against Theron. She presented an idealized version of herself that Kelly knows she can never embody. That’s gotta feel worse than an “F-bomb.”

