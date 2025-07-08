The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MzNicky in East Jesus, TN's avatar
MzNicky in East Jesus, TN
3h

I especially dislike that Kelly gleefully tries to provoke such “cat fights” with other women, as if it’s the 1950s and women still feel compelled to fight dirty with each other to compete for the “best” men. All that form of female self-loathing ever did was undermine sisterhood and amuse men. Nevertheless, she persists, even when wiser women like Theron choose not to rise to the bait. Apparently, no one ever told Megyn Kelly that you never look good when you try to make someone else look bad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eva Porter's avatar
Eva Porter
4h

Oh my! A 49 year old woman said “fuck”. These days, my 83 year old mother says it too, mostly aimed at people like Megyn Kelly.

Spare me the fake outrage, Megyn. They’re all so tiresome.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Robinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture