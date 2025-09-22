The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Uncle Milburn's avatar
Uncle Milburn
7h

I think that in not picking Shapiro or another ambitious running mate Harris said a lot about her own insecurity and weakness as a candidate. If she didn't think she could keep reign on him, how would she ever deal with Putin or Xi?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Suzie Greenburg's avatar
Suzie Greenburg
8h

I'd forgotten than in losing Harris we also lost a trove of work from Rudolph. (Sighs).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Robinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture